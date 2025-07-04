Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Banner Thunderbird volunteer gives heart patients a new heart

Dixie has been a volunteer at the hospital for over 20 years, but she is about to retire!
Heart patients at Banner Thunderbird have long been provided a small gift to boost their spirits during recovery. That weighted stuff heart is made by volunteer Dixie, who is getting ready to retire! Dixie has been helping out at the hospital for more than 20 years!
Banner Thunderbird volunteer gives heart patients a new heart
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Heart patients at Banner Thunderbird have long been provided a small gift to boost their spirits during recovery.

That weighted stuff heart is made by volunteer Dixie, who is getting ready to retire!

Dixie has been helping out at the hospital for more than 20 years!

But she is getting ready to retire, and hospital staff hopes someone in the community will take the baton, and the needle, and continue her legacy.

Learn more about Dixie and her hearts for patients in the player above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo