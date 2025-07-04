WATCH: Banner Thunderbird volunteer gives heart patients a new heart

GLENDALE, AZ — Heart patients at Banner Thunderbird have long been provided a small gift to boost their spirits during recovery.

That weighted stuff heart is made by volunteer Dixie, who is getting ready to retire!

Dixie has been helping out at the hospital for more than 20 years!

But she is getting ready to retire, and hospital staff hopes someone in the community will take the baton, and the needle, and continue her legacy.

