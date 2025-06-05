Five Preston Lord suspects appear in court Thursday

PHOENIX — Five of the six remaining defendants in the Preston Lord case appeared in court Thursday for a complex case management conference.

Jacob Meisner, who is the only one still in custody, was not there. His attorney said he was not transported and asked that his appearance be waived. Each defendant's attorney provided updates, including one who said they intend to use co-defendant William Owen Hines as a defense witness.

Hines is the only person so far to accept a plea agreement and change his plea in Preston's case. The teen was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison, 12 for his role in Preston's case.

Many of the attorneys again said the discovery in the case was voluminous, and the current trial date is unrealistic. The Judge said there had been a motion to continue, which he would consider at the final trial management conference on July 14.

Each attorney addressed the judge. Other than Taylor Sherman and Jacob Meisner, who both have settlement conferences set this month, no other plea agreements for the other four defendants have been brought forward.

One of Trenton Billey's attorneys, Eric Crocker, asked the judge to modify his client's release conditions so he could view discovery at home. Prosecutors asked that a written request be submitted to the court before that was considered.

Crocker also said that his client's parents had been getting harassing phone calls, and the number had even joined a group chat he was a part of. The attorney said they had also received a meme that displayed sexual violence involving Billey. Crocker said he wanted this on the record.

The attorney for Talon Vigil, who has upcoming oral arguments, said that they interviewed Hines following his sentencing. They said his attorney was present and they intend to file for him to be a defense witness.

After court, ABC15 caught up with Talan Renner as he left with his dad, Travis, and other family members.

No one in the group would answer any questions.

The current trial date for the six remaining defendants is July 21, 2025.