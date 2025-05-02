Suspect in the Preston Lord case, William Hines, to be sentenced

GILBERT, AZ — The first suspect in the Preston Lord case will be sentenced on Friday.

William Owen Hines changed his plea in March in four different cases, including Preston's. Prosecutors are recommending the maximum sentence Hines can receive under his plea agreement, which would be 21 years behind bars.

Preston was attacked and beaten while leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party in 2023. Months later, seven suspects were arrested and charged in the case. Hines was originally charged with murder and kidnapping.

ABC15 has extensively covered the other teen violence cases tied to Hines, but a sentencing memorandum filed by the state alleges new details about the teen's criminal history, time in jail, and actions the night Preston was killed.

Hines' criminal history

Prosecutors write that Hines' criminal history began in the juvenile justice system in November 2022. Hines is currently 19 years old and charged as an adult in all four of his current cases.

Hines was accused of shoplifting and an aggravated assault case. The victim in that assault was Dale Jorgensen. He spoke with ABC15 in the months following Preston's death, coming forward to police around the same time. Dale was attacked by a group, including Hines. According to prosecutors, one of the other assailants, Tyler Freeman, was wearing brass knuckles during the group attack. Freeman also pleaded guilty in this attack, along with several other teen violence cases.

Just 10 days later, in December 2022, prosecutors say Hines was caught on video during another assault at the Gilbert In-N-Out parking lot.

"Exhibit 1, Video 11 shows Hines run up to the victim as he is already pinned against a car and then proceeds to punch the victim from behind approximately nine (9) times," the court document reads.

During that same month, Hines was accused of stealing a safe and jewelry from a home during a teen party.

"The safe contained a large amount of cash along with important documents," wrote prosecutors.

In July of 2023, Hines was accused of vehicular aggravated assault. According to court documents, the teen was intoxicated while driving in Gilbert and tried to turn left against a red turn arrow. Prosecutors say Hines caused a collision, injuring another driver who ended up with a traumatic brain injury. Court documents say testing showed Hines' alcohol concentration to be .107.

Preston Lord

Hines was one of seven suspects arrested in March of 2024. All seven were charged with murder in Preston's case. Hines ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

"Although Hines admitted to striking Preston, the defense and the State likely disagree on the full extent of Hines’ role," wrote prosecutors. "Regardless, there is no question that Hines chose to participate in this blitz-style attack that engulfed Preston before he could escape."

When Hines changed his plea, he specifically apologized to Preston's family.

"These events have horrified me since the moment I saw the news," said Hines.

Despite Hines describing his sobriety to the court during his change of plea hearing, prosecutors still express a concern throughout their filing. Court documents show they specifically claim a danger to the community, regarding Hines' consumption of alcohol.

Photos allegedly taken in the hours after Preston's attack are included in the court documents. Two appear to show Hines holding a vodka bottle while behind the wheel of a car, and another holding a "semi-automatic pistol."

Prosecutors also quote jailhouse phone calls they say were made by Hines during his time in custody. The state alleges the teen may be making and consuming "jail alcohol."

"Unfortunately, based on the above jail calls, Mr. Hines has not remained sober and is not yet committed to overcoming his addictions," wrote prosecutors.

Sentencing

The state is asking for the maximum sentencing, while also noting that Hines will have another chance to live life even after his sentence.

"For Preston, there will be no chance to go to college, enjoy existing friendships and build new ones, find a pursuit or career, marry or raise a family," said the court documents.

ABC15 spoke with Hines' attorneys in March after he changed his plea.

"We’re going to speak a lot at sentencing, and we’re looking forward to sharing William’s story at that time," said attorney Rachel Golubovich.

ABC15 will be in court for the sentencing, which is scheduled to last hours.

As for the other suspects, all six are still charged with murder. Taylor Sherman and Jacob Meisner have settlement conferences set for the end of May. A trial date is still currently set for July.