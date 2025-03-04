Watch Now
William Hines, a suspect involved in Preston Lord's murder, changes manslaughter plea

Hines was arrested along with six others in connection to Lord's death in January 2024
One of the seven suspects accused in the beating death of Preston Lord was back in court Wednesday as his attorneys fought to have the case sent back to a grand jury. This came after a motion was filed for a new probable cause determination. Lord’s family, including his dad, listened in as new details were learned in the case. 19-year-old William Owen Hines’ legal team zeroed in on the Grand Jury presentation that played out in February and March of this year. One of his attorneys, Rachel Golubovich, told the judge there were issues with instructions given to the Grand Jury.
William Owen Hines became the first suspect in the Preston Lord case to take a plea agreement, following a court hearing Tuesday.

In court Tuesday, Hines pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a charge related to the Lord case. He changed his plea in connection to multiple other charges that span other cases.

Hines was arrested along with six others in connection to Lord's death in January 2024.

Lord was beaten by a group of teens at a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023 and died at a hospital several days later.

ABC15 is working to get a copy of the plea agreement. This development has played out over multiple hours in court, with much of it happening behind closed doors.

Preston Lord’s parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, and their attorneys were in the courtroom as they heard Hines say “guilty.”

The judge said in court that the presumptive sentence is 10.5 years.

Sentencing for Hines is scheduled for May 2.

