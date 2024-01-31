Three more arrests announced in East Valley teen violence incidents

GILBERT, AZ — Three more arrests have been made in connection to multiple incidents of teen violence in the East Valley.

On Wednesday, the Gilbert Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jacob Pennington, 18-year-old William Owen Hines, and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile in connection to an alleged assault on December 22, 2022, near Williams Field Road and South Market Street.

In this case, officers were called to the area for a fight call, and after contacting multiple individuals they were unable to locate any suspects or victims, police officials said.

In January of this year, Gilbert PD received a video with new evidence of the alleged assault. As a result, three arrests were made. They are facing charges of aggravated assault.

In a second case, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection to an alleged assault reported in a parking garage on December 3, 2022, near Gilbert and Elliot roads. This case was inactivated due to a lack of investigative leads, until December 2023, when Gilbert PD obtained video of the alleged assault, according to police officials.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

In a third case, Hines and the unnamed 17-year-old were arrested in connection to an incident that was reported on January 4, 2024. This case involves an assault outside of a residence near Higley and Riggs Roads on November 22, 2022.

On January 31, 2024, Hines and the teen were charged with aggravated assault.

Gilbert Police Department officials say a total of 35 arrests involving incidents of group teen violence have been made so far.