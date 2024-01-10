Arrest made in connection to San Tan Valley teen attack seen on video in November

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection to an attack on a teenager in San Tan Valley in November, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO officials say Jacob Pennington was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities believe he was involved in an altercation near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive in San Tan Valley on November 18.

In that altercation that was recorded and posted to social media, a 16-year-old boy received minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.

Pennington is now facing charges of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in this incident.

More arrests are possible in this case, according to PCSO.

This information was released around the same time that ABC15 became aware of an arrest in a separate incident involving teen violence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gilbert police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the assault and robbery of a teen boy in August.

There were accomplices in the other attack and the boy's property was taken, but it is not immediately clear whether any of the alleged accomplices have also been arrested.

On Tuesday night, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his agency was investigating nine total teen violence cases, including the Aug.18, 2023, attack.