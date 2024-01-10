At least one arrested in connection to August parking lot attack of teen in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police have arrested at least one man in a violent group attack on a teenager in August.

Christopher Fantastic, 18, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Gilbert police accused him of assault and robbery of a teen boy in Gilbert. He is being held on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

During Fantastic's court appearance, Maricopa County Attorney's Office prosecutor Brooke Gaunt told the judge, she was "extremely concerned about the safety of the community."

"Not only was this a vicious attack that caused injury to a minor," Gaunt said, "but it was a planned and concerted plot against this minor victim to get back at him for reporting threats to his school."

There were accomplices in the attack and the boy's property was taken, but it is not immediately clear whether any of the alleged accomplices have also been arrested.

Later on Wednesday, Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials said a 20-year-old man is in custody in connection to an attack on a teenager in San Tan Valley in November.

Tuesday night, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his agency was investigating nine total teen violence cases, including the Aug.18, 2023, attack.

Two weeks ago, the Gilbert Police Department released pictures from the attack and asked for the public's help in identifying individuals who were involved. Investigators said the attack on the night of August 18 happened in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Road, near an In-N-Out restaurant.

Rick Kuehner, the father of the alleged victim, spoke to ABC15 in December. He said his son is now living out of the country with his mother out of fear for his safety.

"He's lucky not to have suffered permanent physical injuries," prosecutor Gaunt said. "However, the victim will likely suffer permanent emotional and psychological damage."

