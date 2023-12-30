WATCH: East Valley parents speak out against teen violence as PCSO confirms new video part of investigation

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 has been digging deeper into teen violence in the East Valley, including Gilbert.

A few weeks ago, one victim's parent spoke out as he waited for action from Gilbert Police.

After ABC15 pushed for answers, that parent, Rick Kuehner, said his son's case has been reopened. Police released images asking for the public's help in identifying those pictured.

Gilbert Police also said they are reviewing cases involving youths from the past two years, and so far the department has reopened four criminal investigations.

As ABC15 pushes for answers from law enforcement regarding multiple cases, our team continued our months-long extensive reporting on teen violence.

