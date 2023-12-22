Gilbert PD asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who were involved in an aggravated robbery in August.

On the night of August 18, police were alerted to an incident in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Road. Authorities have not released any other details in this case.

If you can help identify the people seen in the following photos you're asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department by calling 480-503-6500. Tips on this case can also be submitted anonymously through our online tip site glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.

Gilbert police officials say the department is working with neighboring jurisdictions to gather information about this case as well as past cases from the last two years involving youth to determine if they are related.

Gilbert PD is continuing efforts to patrol high-traffic areas that are frequented by minors, including areas of the mall and Downtown Heritage District.