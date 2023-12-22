Records show violent attacks on teens in East Valley, including assault involving brass knuckles

The Gilbert Police Department said they will review their past assault cases on teens to see if there is any connection to a group called the "Gilbert Goons." Gilbert’s website has a page posted, answering some questions about reports of the Gilbert Goons.

Although the police department said they don’t have any cases of victims or suspects referring to the group as the “Gilbert Goons,” they wrote, “We are actively reviewing our assault cases involving youth to see if there is any additional information or correlation between these incidents that can assist us with our past investigations.”

