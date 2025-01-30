Four teens arrested in connection to alleged assault in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police have arrested four teens in connection to an alleged assault that happened on January 19 near Higley and Williams Field roads.

Officials say the incident happened in a neighborhood in the area just before 10:30 p.m. Police received reports of a group of teenagers who were allegedly fighting in a park.

On January 24, police announced that a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault for his alleged involvement.

On Wednesday, police announced that three other teens were arrested: an 18-year-old for aggravated assault and kidnapping, and a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old for aggravated assault.

Police say limited information was gathered the night of the alleged fight. No victims were located and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any further information regarding the incident is asked to contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500, referencing cast #25-13039, or to submit a tip anonymously online.