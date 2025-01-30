Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsTeen Violence

Actions

Four teens arrested in connection to alleged assault in Gilbert

Police say no victims were located and no injuries were reported
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Gilbert police
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police have arrested four teens in connection to an alleged assault that happened on January 19 near Higley and Williams Field roads.

Officials say the incident happened in a neighborhood in the area just before 10:30 p.m. Police received reports of a group of teenagers who were allegedly fighting in a park.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

On January 24, police announced that a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault for his alleged involvement.

On Wednesday, police announced that three other teens were arrested: an 18-year-old for aggravated assault and kidnapping, and a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old for aggravated assault.

Police say limited information was gathered the night of the alleged fight. No victims were located and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any further information regarding the incident is asked to contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500, referencing cast #25-13039, or to submit a tip anonymously online.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen