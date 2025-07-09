Phoenix Fire crews deployed to Central Texas to help with deadly floods

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are being deployed to help with search and rescue efforts in the devastating Texas floods.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Fire Department's Arizona Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team, was activated to respond to the deadly flooding in Central Texas.

A Type 3 team, consisting of 48 members, will deploy to the region under the direction of the FEMA Incident Support Team.

The Phoenix Fire Department’s Arizona Task Force 1 (AZ-TF1), a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team, has been activated to respond to severe flooding in Central Texas. A 48-member Type 3 team has been activated to deploy and assist in the region. The team will deploy 8pm local time. pic.twitter.com/jOGl64lTYP — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 9, 2025

The team's mission will be to support search efforts and help in locating any remaining victims impacted by ongoing flooding.

The team was scheduled to depart Phoenix at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

