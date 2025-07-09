Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix Fire crews deployed to Central Texas to help with deadly floods

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Fire Department deployed to Central Texas
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are being deployed to help with search and rescue efforts in the devastating Texas floods.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Fire Department's Arizona Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team, was activated to respond to the deadly flooding in Central Texas.

A Type 3 team, consisting of 48 members, will deploy to the region under the direction of the FEMA Incident Support Team.

The team's mission will be to support search efforts and help in locating any remaining victims impacted by ongoing flooding.

The team was scheduled to depart Phoenix at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen