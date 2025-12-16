Lucky Arizona Powerball player is a millionaire after Monday's drawing

PHOENIX — Although no one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Arizona is a millionaire after Monday's drawing!

The million-dollar ticket was sold at Cobblestone Auto Spa near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in Cave Creek, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

The winning numbers Monday night were 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, and the Powerball was 2.

Arizona's lucky winner matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball, for the million-dollar prize.

There were also two $50,000 tickets sold at the Blue Ridge Market in Dewey and the Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills.

Wednesday's jackpot is currently estimated to be $1.25 billion, with a lump sum value of $572.1 million.

For more information on the Powerball game, click here.

For more unclaimed Arizona Lottery prizes, click here.