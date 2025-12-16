Historic Beadle-designed White Gates home dismantled; iconic pieces taken to museum

The most iconic pieces of a midcentury Phoenix home designed by famed architect Al Beadle have been removed from the house at the base of Camelback Mountain and taken to a local museum.

The Shemer Art Center, which is located at the southeast corner of Camelback Road and Arcadia Drive in Phoenix, announced this week that it has received the three iconic brise-soleil façade panels, steel patio awnings, and three cement planter bowls from Al Beadle’s original home.

The pieces were donated by the current owner of the property, Yasser Elshair, who purchased the house in January for $1.7 million. In early 2024, Elshair requested a demolition permit from the city of Phoenix, but was met with a lot of pushback from the Valley’s preservationist community because of the beauty, uniqueness and historic nature of the building.

