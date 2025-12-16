GCU wins 6-year fight as DOE officially recognizes nonprofit status

After a six-year battle, the U.S. Department of Education has recognized Grand Canyon University's nonprofit status.

The stage was set for the lengthy high-stakes skirmish between the Phoenix-based Christian university and the federal government ater the Higher Learning Commission had approved the Christian university's nonprofit status in March 2018, shortly before Phoenix-based Grand Canyon Education Inc. spun off GCU as a separate nonprofit entity in July of that year, selling GCU for $853.1 million.

By refusing to acknowledge GCU's nonprofit status in November 2019, DOE cast the university in the same bucket as for-profit schools that are subject to tougher standards than nonprofit schools.

