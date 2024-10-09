Talan Renner bonds out, marking second Preston Lord suspect released since Saturday

On Tuesday suspect Talan Renner bonded out of custody, marking the second suspect in the Preston Lord case to bond out since Saturday. In total, five suspects are now out of custody.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dominic Turner bonded out of custody Saturday afternoon. County Superior Court staff confirmed Tuesday evening that Renner had bonded out.

Both had their bond reduced by a Judge, back in September Renner's was dropped from $1 million down to $500,000, the highest of all the suspects who received a bond reduction. There are stipulations the court is requiring including electronic monitoring, house arrest, and each had to turn in their passports.

Renner, while charged as an adult, was being held in juvenile detention. His 18th birthday is October 9.

Renner's release marks the fifth suspect to bond out of custody. Jacob Meisner and William Owen Hines are the remaining suspects in custody. All seven have been charged with murder.