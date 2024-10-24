Teen violence suspect sentenced to two years prison, three years probation

GILBERT, AZ — Kyler Renner was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in two separate cases. One of those cases involved drug charges, while the other was an assault at a downtown Gilbert parking garage.

Renner, 19, pleaded guilty back in September and was sentenced on Oct. 24 in both cases. Family members addressed the judge, as well as Renner who read a letter.

"Abusing substances led me to make the poor choices that placed me in this position that I'm in today," said Renner. "After cleaning up my life and getting sober, I look back in disbelief that I am the one who committed these crimes."

Judge Bruce Cohen spent quite a bit of time talking to the teen before announcing his sentence.

"Nobody that I've met yet is a member of the Gilbert Goons," said Judge Cohen. "So, they must be one of those campfire folklore lore stories that people tell on camping trips about the Boogeyman. But I know better."

Judge Cohen said he did believe there was a group of young men, and had reason to believe Renner was among them, that were, "up to no good."

"But I am not accusing you of being a member of that," said Judge Cohen. "Because as far as I'm concerned, I know there's a big debate out there in the community about whether this is a street gang or not. That's of no concern to me, because this case, nobody has alleged is an aggravating factor membership in a street gang."

Judge Cohen also questioned why there was no other intervening event that pushed Renner to change before his arrest.

"You were a one-man wrecking crew in criminal activity," said Judge Cohen. "You knew no limitation, apparently, on the ways that you would violate the law. That's why I question whether this is you seeing the light."

Ultimately he sentenced the teen to two years of prison and three years of probation.

Renner's brother is still facing first-degree murder charges in the Preston Lord case. The teen's dad was also facing a drug charge, but court records show prosecution has been suspended for two years and he will be completing a diversion program.

