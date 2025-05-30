Preston Lord suspect appears in court, new court documents reveal new details

PHOENIX — Six suspects in the Preston Lord case are still charged with murder in the teen's beating death in October 2023. Jacob Meisner, who is currently charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felony murder in Preston's case, appeared in court Friday.

There was a settlement conference held, but Meisner ultimately did not change his plea. The court date comes days after prosecutors filed new court documents that reveal disturbing details about the night Preston was attacked.

In court, a plea agreement involving two of the three charges Meisner is currently facing was on the table. It would have included aggravated robbery and a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Meisner's attorney, Andrew Mercantel, said their focus was the facts of the case. He argued against witness accounts or evidence that allege Meisner played a "hands-on" role in Preston's death.

The parties ultimately did not come to an agreement, instead agreeing to go over the evidence and come back to the table on June 20.

"The amount of witnesses that are claiming that they did not see Mr. Meisner involved far outweighs the amount that did," said Mercantel after court.

He also said they believe there is a massive gap in those witnesses' credibility. Mercantel also added that William Owen Hines, the only person to plead guilty so far in Preston's case, did not name Meisner when describing who was involved.

When asked about negotiations Meisner's attorney said they made progress Friday.

But this all comes on the heels of new court documents filed by prosecutors, as they work to admit into evidence Meisner's past involvement in group assaults. Listed in the court documents are two assaults the 18-year-old already pleaded guilty to in juvenile court.

Prosecutors insist this was a "pattern."

"...Meisner's prior swarm attacks show he had a motive to commit the crime in this case. This is what he and this group of friends would do for fun," wrote prosecutors.

The documents also reveal that Meisner is allegedly caught on police body camera returning to the scene the night Preston was attacked.

"He and his accomplices now knew their action had a serious if not catastrophic result," said the documents.

But prosecutors allege Meisner went back to a friend's house where he continued to party. The documents said Meisner is caught on video singing a song about killing someone who doesn't know him.

There is already an oral argument involving another defendant scheduled for June 20. Another suspect, Taylor Sherman, also had a settlement conference originally set for May 29. His court date was reset as well.