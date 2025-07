PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a buyout of guard Bradley Beal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Beal will reportedly join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after he clears waivers.

The decision for Beal to take a $13.9 million cut on his buyout allows the Suns to waive and stretch the amount left on Beal’s contract — worth $110 million over two more years — to be paid out over five years (double the length of the contract, plus one year).

