SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a "high-dollar" residential burglary of a home belonging to Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte.

Officials believe the burglary happened sometime on Tuesday evening while Marte was playing in the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police reported seeing signs of forced entry into the home and numerous personal items, including jewelry, were stolen.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

An active investigation remains underway.