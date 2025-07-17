Phoenix veterinary worker arrested for sneaking drugs into group homes, soliciting teens for sex

A Phoenix veterinary worker is facing multiple felony charges after police say he climbed through windows at group homes to provide teens with drugs and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors.

Jacob Betancourt, 31, was arrested on June 26 and indicted on charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, child enticement, and transmitting obscene materials to minors. He's being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

“The state is very concerned about the nature of the charges. There are multiple offense dates,” prosecutors said during Betancourt's court appearance. "We're also concerned that he's just an overall danger to other children in the community."

Court documents reveal Betancourt allegedly snuck into a Mesa group home through a window, providing teens with cell phones, marijuana gummies, nicotine vapes, and vodka. Investigators say he then asked for nude photos and attempted to arrange sexual encounters.

When a 14-year-old victim in a Glendale group home told Betancourt she didn't want to have sex and "just wanted to hang out and be a kid," he allegedly threatened to stop bringing her vapes, money and cell phones.

"You want me to get your needs, but you can't do mine?" Betancourt texted the victim, according to court records. “I will risk going to jail if it means I get to have sex with you,” Betancourt allegedly texted the teen.

The investigation began on March 25 when Glendale police responded to a report from a DCS worker who discovered concerning content on that 14-year-old’s unauthorized cell phone.

"The vulnerability of some of these children is kind of out there and people who try to take advantage of that are just not good people," said Sgt. Bryan Hoskin with the Glendale Police Department. “These types of people are out there and we want to make sure we protect our youth.”

Phoenix Police tell ABC15 that Betancourt was previously arrested in 2024 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly providing a 13-year-old girl a vape and asking her to meet “for intimacy and make out.”

Phoenix police confirmed the case, but said the charges were declined by prosecutors.

Wednesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 those charges were misdemeanors and were submitted to the city prosecutor’s office by Phoenix Police.

ABC15 then reached out to the City Prosecutor’s Office who said the charges were turned down because there was insufficient evidence to support prosecution.

Mesa Police also confirmed to ABC15 they investigated Betancourt earlier this year for talking to a 17-year-old in a group home, but couldn't find sufficient evidence for an arrest. Court documents indicate that the 17-year-old and 14-year-old spent time as roommates in the Mesa group home.

"In this instance, obviously, they were requesting nude photos in exchange for drugs. That is no different than a child who is being trafficked. They are being exploited," said Anika Robinson with ASA Now, an advocacy organization for children and families impacted by foster care.

ASA Now has pushed for reforms and legislation like Jacob’s Law, which provided better access to behavioral health services for children in foster care. Robinson has spent hours meeting with children in group homes about their experiences and believes more accountability is needed to keep children safe.

"It is very disheartening to know how vulnerable they can be and that even within their own homes that they're not safe," Robinson added.

Betancourt's defense attorney noted in court that he is "a lifelong resident of Maricopa County" with "tons of family here."

His trial is expected to begin in November.

