Things to do: Morgan Wallen tour, Kids Free Weekend, Kool & The Gang, Tyler Henry & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 18-20.

Friday, July 18

Morgan Wallen: I’m The Problem Tour with Miranda Lambert / Brooks & Dunn

When: Friday & Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $125

Morgan Wallen is coming to State Farm Stadium on Friday with Miranda Lambert and Saturday with Brooks & Dunn.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kids Free Weekend: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 4:15 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $45 | Kids 15 & under free (limit 2 per adult)

Kids Free Weekend is back! Kids can enjoy free entry* to the ballpark during the weekend series against the Cardinals from July 18-20, 2025. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family, with all of Chase Field’s exciting attractions open to explore. The first 20,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a free Ketel Marte bobblehead. Kids need to be present when purchasing the offer at the Box Office.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Nurse John: The Short-Staffed Tour

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Tickets start at $41

Known for his viral videos and hit podcast, Nurse John brings his wildly relatable comedy to Stand Up Live in Phoenix, July 17–19, blending nursing chaos with laugh-out-loud stories.

Happy Together Tour: The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, The Vogues & more

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start at $36

The Happy Together Tour is back in 2025, bringing legendary artists from the 60s and 70s together for an unforgettable live concert experience! With 61 Billboard Top 40 hits performed by iconic bands, this nationwide tour has delighted audiences for over a decade.

Talking Stick Resort

Kool & The Gang

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Kool & the Gang bring their classic funk hits to Wild Horse Pass on July 18 for a high-energy night of “Celebration,” “Ladies’ Night,” and more. Get ready to dance to decades of iconic grooves.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Robert "Kool" Bell of Kool & the Gang performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Saturday, July 19

Downtown PHX Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Free Family Summer Saturday: Drive and Shine

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Join us for Drive & Shine, a FREE car-themed celebration filled with creativity, culture, and community. Check out cool cars and bikes on display, enjoy hands-on activities, meet car clubs and enthusiasts, and more. Plus, enjoy free museum admission all day!

Spotlight on Drumming and Dance at the MIM

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Join a percussion jam session, dance to Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms, and learn the basics of West African drumming.

Musical Instrument Museum

ADO: The Hibana World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $72

Ado is lighting up Phoenix in 2025! The “Hibana” World Tour is coming to PHX Arena on July 19! She lent her voice to the world-renowned anime film “ONE PIECE FILM RED,” singing a total of seven songs, including the theme song “New Genesis” which topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks.

ADO The Hibana World Tour — PHX Arena

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Get ready for a night of serious rockin’ as George Thorogood & The Destroyers bring The Baddest Show On Earth Tour to Talking Stick Resort! With over 50 years of rock history, 8,000+ live shows, and hits like "Bad to the Bone," "I Drink Alone," and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", this legendary band knows how to ignite a stage.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP George Thorogood, left, and Jim Suhler of George Thorogood & The Destroyers perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, July 20

Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Medium Tyler Henry, star of 2 hit NETFLIX series Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, continues to be the most sought-after clairvoyant medium both in the United States and around the world.