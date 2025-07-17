Author finds formula for living with deadliest brain cancer

Jeff Darren Muse, diagnosed with glioblastoma more than two years ago, discovered his own writing contained the blueprint for facing an incurable form of cancer.

Glioblastoma is considered the deadliest form of brain cancer for adults, with a life expectancy of approximately 15 months after diagnosis. But Muse has defied those odds through a combination of experimental treatment and a unique life philosophy he developed before his diagnosis.

"Angry at times, sad at times, fearful at times, I had to wrestle with what felt like life being destroyed," Muse said about learning of his diagnosis.

The former wilderness educator and park ranger had unknowingly written his survival guide in a series of essays called "Dear Park Ranger" about the geography of hope. In it, he describes a life mantra through four experiences: Agony, Endurance, Comfort and Pleasure.

"I've been thinking a lot about that word, stable," Muse said.

Stable is a common term used for those living with glioblastoma, after a tumor is no longer growing.

This philosophy has helped him navigate two separate battles with the disease. His doctor at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institution in Phoenix credits both experimental treatment and Muse's positive attitude.

"Everyone does better in their health, with positive mental energy, as well as positive physical energy and Jeff does that really well," said Dr. Nader Sanali, director at Ivy Brain Tumor Center.

Before his diagnosis, Muse spent his life outdoors with his wife Paula.

"I generally would describe myself as a tree hugger," Muse said.

Though his hiking boots now spend more time at medical facilities than on trails, Muse maintains his focus on living in the present.

"As time has gone on, fighting brain cancer, you have to develop a daily focus. I can't quite look at the long horizon. I try to focus day, by day, by day," Muse said.

Despite facing what may be his toughest challenge yet, Muse remains optimistic about his journey.

"I need to write an addendum, or that next book," Muse said.

