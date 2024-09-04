Preston Lord's parents sit down with ABC15 in first one-on-one interview

It's a case that started a movement in the East Valley: the murder of Preston Lord last October. The teen was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

After months of waiting, seven suspects were arrested and charged in March.

Since the teen's death, the Lord family has been surrounded by a sea of orange at walks, events, and now in court.

In their first-ever sit-down interview, Preston Lord’s dad and stepmom share more about their son, their journey through the “nightmare” that followed his death, and their goal to now “live like Preston."

"To live like Preston is to improve not only yourself but the lives of others," said Preston's stepmom Melissa Ciconte. "It's stepping forward and doing what you can to help somebody along the way."

ABC15's Ashley Holden sits down with the Lord family just weeks ahead of Preston Lord Day in Chandler on Sept. 23.

