Hiker from Texas dies while hiking Grand Canyon's South Kaibab Trail

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A hiker has died at the Grand Canyon while on the South Kaibab Trail, below Cedar Ridge.

Just before noon on July 8, officials received a report of a man who was unresponsive on the trail.

Park officials say bystanders began CPR on the man while medical personnel with the National Park Service (NPS) and volunteers responded to the scene.

All attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The hiker has been identified as a 67-year-old man from Alvarado, Texas. He was reportedly trying to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch.

Reports state the hiker turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up the trail when the "incident occurred." Details of the "incident" have not been released.

Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the summer temperatures. Rangers say temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach up to 120º in the shade and can cause extremely hazardous conditions for hikers.

The death is being investigated by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No other details have been provided.