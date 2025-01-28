Family who hosted Halloween party agrees to settle with Preston Lord family

The family who hosted the Halloween party where Preston Lord was in attendance just before he was attacked, has agreed to settle with the Lord family in civil court.

The Lord's family attorney confirmed that the homeowners did agree to settle. The suit, which was filed in July, accused the homeowners of negligence.

ABC15 is not naming the homeowners since they are not charged with a crime.

In December 2023, misdemeanor charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office by the Queen Creek Police Department. The recommendations include charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal nuisance. MCAO confirmed in October 2024 that those charges were turned down.

It appears the civil suit still names all seven suspects charged criminally and some of their parents. Five of the seven suspects bonded out of custody, but all seven are still charged with murder.

The next court date in the case is set for February.