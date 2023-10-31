Queen Creek PD investigating juvenile death from October 28

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Queen Creek Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile that happened Saturday night.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the area of Via del Oro and 194th Street where officers located a number of minors leaving the area. Officials say at this point officers did not observe any illegal activity going on.

Within a few minutes, the same officers were alerted to a "high-priority" call with a potential crime in progress.

Just before 10 p.m., the Queen Creek Police Department received a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via del Rancho.

When officers arrived they located a juvenile male in the roadway. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 30, the juvenile died while at the hospital. His exact age or name hasn't been released by police.

The Queen Creek Police Department is requesting video from surveillance or doorbell cameras that may have captured footage within a half-mile radius of this area, between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on October 28.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are awaiting more information on the death from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Regarding the juvenile's death, a representative with J.O. Combs Unified School District released the following statement:

We are devastated to learn of the sudden loss of a beloved Combs High School student. At this time, our district remains focused on supporting the family members, students, and school communities impacted by this tragedy. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, as well as the active investigation currently underway by the Queen Creek Police Department, no additional details will be shared at this time.

Our crisis team remains on-call and available to assist students and staff members who seek support during this difficult time. We ask that every member of our community join us in extending our deepest condolences and support to the family, as well as all who are affected by this tragedy.