Seven suspects in Preston Lord murder case expected to appear in court Thursday

PHOENIX — All seven suspects accused in the Preston Lord murder case are set to appear in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

This court date is the first in months where all the suspects are expected to appear together. All seven are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jacob Meisner, Treston Billey, and Dominic Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery stemming from that same October night.

Currently, three suspects - Billey, Talyn Vigil, and Taylor Sherman - have bonded out of custody. Both Billey and Sherman recently had their bond amounts reduced, but all of the suspects are expected to attend in person.

Back in May, a crowd of attorneys gathered in the courtroom as an expected trial date was set in July 2025. Many of those attorneys expressed concern with how much discovery there was to go through.

Community members have been encouraging others to come and support Lord's family as a sea of orange.

