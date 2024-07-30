Watch Now
Judge reduces Preston Lord murder suspect Treston Billey's bond to $500,000

If he is released, he will be under electronic monitoring and on house arrest
ABC15 learned Tuesday that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for three suspects in the Preston Lord case.
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old suspect in the Preston Lord murder case has had his bond reduced less than a month after another suspect in the case was released from custody.

Treston Billey was being held on a $1 million bond, but it was reduced to a $500,000 secured appearance bond in court on Tuesday morning.

If he is released, he will be under electronic monitoring and on house arrest.

Earlier this month, attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to reduce Billey’s bond to $200,000.

Another suspect in the Lord murder case, Taylor Sherman, was released from custody on July 3 after having his bond reduced.

Both Sherman and Billey are two of the seven suspects that have been charged with the murder of Preston Lord. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween Party in October 2023 and later died. All seven suspects are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, but Billey is one of three who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

They're next expected court date is August 8.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com

