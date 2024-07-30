Judge reduces Preston Lord murder suspect Treston Billey's bond to $500,000

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old suspect in the Preston Lord murder case has had his bond reduced less than a month after another suspect in the case was released from custody.

Treston Billey was being held on a $1 million bond, but it was reduced to a $500,000 secured appearance bond in court on Tuesday morning.

If he is released, he will be under electronic monitoring and on house arrest.

Earlier this month, attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to reduce Billey’s bond to $200,000.

Another suspect in the Lord murder case, Taylor Sherman, was released from custody on July 3 after having his bond reduced.

Both Sherman and Billey are two of the seven suspects that have been charged with the murder of Preston Lord. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween Party in October 2023 and later died. All seven suspects are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, but Billey is one of three who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

They're next expected court date is August 8.

