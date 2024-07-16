Preston Lord suspect files motion to reduce bond

Attorneys for suspect Treston Billey have filed a motion asking a Judge to reduce the 19-year-old's bond. This motion was filed less than two weeks after another suspect, Taylor Sherman, had his bond reduced. ABC15 cameras were there as the teen was released from custody on July 3.

Both Sherman and Billey are two of the seven suspects that have been charged with the murder of Preston Lord. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween Party in October 2023 and later died. All seven suspects are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, but Billey is one of three who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

The motion filed by Billey's attorneys says the suspect's current one-million-dollar bond is, "far more than necessary to secure the appearance of Mr. Billey and is therefore excessive."

Billey's attorneys also insist their client is not a flight risk. The motion says back in March, SWAT attempted to serve an arrest warrant at his parent's home. Billey's attorneys write that the teen suspect, "had been lawfully residing out of state at the time, immediately and voluntarily returned to Arizona the next day." His attorneys say that when he attempted to turn himself in at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention facility he was "initially turned away" and waited hours for MCSO to take him into custody.

His attorneys also insist the allegations against Billey are, "almost entirely based on hearsay and multiple levels of hearsay from other juveniles and young adults." The motion goes on to say, "much of what the state no doubt will assert as 'strong evidence' against Mr. Billey consists of the state's liberal interpretation of a few grainy murky videos."

The teen's attorneys also argue that their client should be released to participate in preparing his defense and that his parents are paying for his attorneys and would be paying a potential bond along with collateral.

Billey's attorneys are requesting that the 19-year-old's bond be reduced down to $200,000. A Judge will hear oral arguments on the matter on July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

ABC15 reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office along with MCSO regarding the motion. MCAO said they didn't have an additional comment at this time.