WATCH: Valley mother and singer finding her voice again after double lung transplant

PHOENIX — A Valley mother and singer is finding her voice again after she received a double lung transplant at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

Ali Briskey has been living with scleroderma since 2014. That is an autoimmune disease that sometimes leads to the hardening of internal organs.

The scleroderma eventually progressed to become interstitial lung disease, leaving the 41-year-old in need of two new lungs.

After getting on the transplant list, Briskey quickly found a match and had the transplant only three days after being listed!

