Suspect in 'Pastor Bill' killing indicted in Maricopa County on murder, kidnapping charges

PHOENIX — The suspect in the killing of New River's 'Pastor Bill' Schonemann has been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On Friday night, MCAO announced a total of nine charges against Adam Sheafe as part of the grand jury indictment:



One count of first-degree murder

Three counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of second-degree burglary

One count of kidnapping

One count of theft of means of transportation

One count of second-degree criminal trespass

The 76-year-old pastor was found killed on April 28, about a week after Easter, in his home.

Sheafe was extradited to the Valley Friday.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC15, 51-year-old Sheafe described gruesome details about the homicide of Schonemann.

'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was a beloved New River pastor who led the New River Bible Chapel congregation for decades.

'Pastor Bill' was known for his visits to stores and businesses around town, and his love for vintage cars and planes. He also, at one point, had a mechanic shop here in the Valley.

"We were just helping people all the time, and he was known for that," said his friend Dennis Roeper in May.

'Pastor Bill' has been described as a loving father and a man of service to his community.