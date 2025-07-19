Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect in 'Pastor Bill' killing indicted in Maricopa County on murder, kidnapping charges

The 76-year-old pastor was found killed on April 28, about a week after Easter, in his home
The suspect in the killing of New River's 'Pastor Bill' Schonemann has been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Suspect in 'Pastor Bill' killing indicted in Maricopa County on murder, kidnapping charges
Community mourns 'Pastor Bill' who was murdered in New River
Suspect in custody in the death of "Pastor Bill"
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The suspect in the killing of New River's 'Pastor Bill' Schonemann has been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On Friday night, MCAO announced a total of nine charges against Adam Sheafe as part of the grand jury indictment:

  • One count of first-degree murder
  • Three counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder
  • One count of first-degree burglary
  • One count of second-degree burglary
  • One count of kidnapping
  • One count of theft of means of transportation
  • One count of second-degree criminal trespass

The 76-year-old pastor was found killed on April 28, about a week after Easter, in his home.

Sheafe was extradited to the Valley Friday.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC15, 51-year-old Sheafe described gruesome details about the homicide of Schonemann.

Hear more from the interview with Sheafe in the player below. Viewer discretion is advised.

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect confesses to killing 'Pastor Bill,' planned to murder over a dozen others

'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was a beloved New River pastor who led the New River Bible Chapel congregation for decades.

See previous ABC15 coverage of the incident in the player above.

'Pastor Bill' was known for his visits to stores and businesses around town, and his love for vintage cars and planes. He also, at one point, had a mechanic shop here in the Valley.

"We were just helping people all the time, and he was known for that," said his friend Dennis Roeper in May.

'Pastor Bill' has been described as a loving father and a man of service to his community.

Family and friends honor New River pastor's "Billbuilt" legacy

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen