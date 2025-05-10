Family and friends honor New River pastor's "Billbuilt" legacy

NEW RIVER, AZ — For decades, a group of car enthusiasts have been meeting Friday nights on the west side of Phoenix. But at the last two, the group has missed one of their usuals, 76-year-old William 'Bill' Schonemann.

Many in the New River community know him as "Pastor Bill", helping lead the New River Bible Chapel. It's been nearly two weeks since Bill was found dead in his home.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

As everyone who loved Bill waits for answers, many have decided to focus on their positive memories.

That includes Randy Schonemann, who decided to drive his dad's well-known red and white truck to the 76-year-old's typical Friday meet-up.

"When people would ask, well yeah, Bill built it," said Randy.

That's how "Billbuilt" was born. A play on the popular company Peterbilt has now become how people describe the vehicles Randy's dad helped build.

"It's almost scary sometimes when we were working together, because we weren't talking, but we were communicating," said Randy.

He learned first-hand from his dad about cars, planes, and all things mechanics. Bill even owned a shop in south Phoenix before he semi-retired, and mechanical work is now the focus of Randy's profession.

"This vehicle is one that he built for a daily driver," said Randy, showing ABC15 the truck he drove down from New River.

Randy explained his dad modified the truck after his mom experienced major health issues.

"My mom got sick, and he needed to have a wheelchair hauling vehicle," said Randy. "So, he went home and took the trunk off and built this flat bed and put the wheelchair lift on."

A modification made with love, that many of the Friday night friends know well. Many described Bill's dedication to his wife Katy, who passed away three years ago.

"I’ve been coming out here pretty much since ’05," said Dennis Roeper.

Some joke Roeper, a friend of nearly 40 years, is the other half of Bill. The pair is working on cars and helping with services on Sundays.

"He's just been a good friend and good pastor, and we are shocked," said Roeper.

Pastor Bill was described by many as a "true pastor", spending his time leading his church and visiting people around town. In New River and beyond, people shared their experiences, from weddings and even memorial services. Many described how Bill helped in life's happy and sometimes difficult moments.

Randy, who lives out of state, said his dad even made a community when he would travel for visits.

Bill's friends have come together to share memories, something Randy describes as "reassuring".

"The connection with people, he loved to talk and visit with people and get their stories," said Randy.

For now, those memories and patience are the focus.

"Let law enforcement do their thing, and hopefully they can get somebody sooner than later," said Randy.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped as they investigate the homicide, saying there are "specific and unique" circumstances they can’t discuss. ABC15 reached out to MCSO on Friday, but they said there were no updates

Randy said he does want justice for his dad, but he's reminding people that anger isn't at the forefront of his mind.

"There's lots of ways that I can be angry and hateful towards somebody that I don't even have a face to put with, but that's just going to take joy away from me," said Randy.

Instead on Friday, friends and family came together to do what Pastor Bill loved. Together, the group is working to honor his Billbuilt legacy that was about so much more than the mechanics.