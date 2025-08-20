13-year-old Mesa boy shot during attempted robbery amid online sale meet-up

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a young teen selling an item online was shot after allegedly robbing the buyer during the transaction Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Stapley Drive and McKellips Road around 8 p.m.

Police received reports of gunshots, including one caller who said there were bullet holes in their front door and that their 13-year-old son had been shot.

The injured teen was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, driven by a 20-year-old man who was stopped and detained by officers.

Police say the 20-year-old reportedly met up with the teen to purchase a ring that was posted for sale on OfferUp.

During the transaction, police say the teen pulled a handgun and robbed the man before running away.

The man pulled out his own handgun and shot at the teen, hitting him in the leg. The teen returned fire, but did not strike the man.

Mesa police say several occupied homes were struck by the gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

Police say the man was booked into jail on aggravated assault, endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention center for armed robbery, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.