Downtown Queen Creek development signs sushi restaurant

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Bamboo Sushi, a Portland, Oregon-based Japanese restaurant, will be trying to expand in the Phoenix market again after the company signed a lease to open at the Switchyard, a $120 million mixed-use development being constructed in downtown Queen Creek.

The sushi restaurant will open in a 3,198-square-foot space at the project being developed by Phoenix-based Creation and being built on 10 acres of town-owned land on the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads.

“We’re excited to join The Switchyard and become part of the Queen Creek community,” Ava Brenneke, marketing director for Bamboo Sushi, said in a statement. “The opening reflects Bamboo Sushi’s continued expansion into vibrant, community-focused destinations that value quality, sustainability and connection.”

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