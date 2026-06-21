Glendale man accused of murder after running over elderly woman during purse snatching, prosecutors say

GLENDALE, AZ — Ali Hchaimi, 23, faces a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors say he ran over an elderly woman with his car during a purse snatching, killing her in front of her husband.

Hchaimi appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court Sunday for an initial appearance on two separate cases. In the first case, he faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, and robbery, a Class 3 felony. In the second case, he faces one count of robbery, a Class 4 felony.

According to police, the incident occurred Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m. near 59th Avenue, north of Loop 101 in Glendale. Prosecutors say Hchaimi stole a woman's purse and then ran her over with his vehicle. That victim was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

"He ran over the elderly female victim in front of her husband who had to witness this event," a prosecutor said in court Sunday. "The form IV details, he ran her over from head to toe. There were tire marks on her head."

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Prosecutors also described a pattern of behavior, alleging that just five days before the deadly incident, Hchaimi followed an elderly woman home from a bank after seeing her withdraw $5,000 in cash, then pushed her and stole her purse. Prosecutors said the purse contained medications critical to the victim's health, which were discarded.

"He had an MO here where he was preying upon elderly victims who really cannot defend themselves adequately against him," a prosecutor said.

After the fatal incident, Hchaimi allegedly fled the scene in an older dark red sedan. Footage of the vehicle was captured by the Real Time Crime Center, according to Glendale police, who then arrested Hchaimi.

The court found probable cause in both cases and appointed the public defender's office to represent Hchaimi. A judge set bail at $1.25 million cash-only in the murder case, with mandatory electronic monitoring required before any release, and $50,000 cash-only in the robbery case.

Hchaimi initially spoke in English and then requested an Arabic translator in court Sunday. Through that translator, he told the judge, "I cannot stay in closed places, in closed rooms. Perhaps maybe the best option is to put me, uh, if possible, to be held in custody somehow at home, my mother's home or something. I can be put on a leg on my belt on my feet or something, and I can promise that I won't leave home at all.”

The judge maintained his $1.25 million cash-only bond.

Additional release conditions include no victim contact, no return to any alleged crime scene, no possession of weapons, and no possession or consumption of drugs without a valid prescription or alcohol.

Hchaimi is due back in court at the Downtown Superior Court Complex at the end of this week.