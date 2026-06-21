Buckeye police detain suspect after fatal shooting involving cousins

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is dead, and a suspect has been detained following a shooting in downtown Buckeye on Sunday, according to police.

Buckeye police and fire crews responded to the area of 3rd Street and Centre Avenue after reports of a shooting around 11 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. Authorities later confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

Buckeye police said one person has been detained and is believed to be the shooter. Investigators also said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

According to preliminary information, the victim and suspect are believed to be cousins.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details have not been released.