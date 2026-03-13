Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona cardiology group pays $4.75M to settle unnecessary treatment claims

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Lent - vein surgery doctors
Posted

PHOENIX — One of Arizona's largest cardiology groups has agreed to pay $4.75 million to resolve allegations of performing unnecessary treatments.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona alleged that three physicians at Tri-City Cardiology PC performed vein ablations on perforator veins that were medically unnecessary between January 2017 and April 2022.

Perforator veins are small veins that connect between deep and surface veins in the legs.

Responding to Phoenix Business Journal's requests for comment, Tri-City issued a statement disagreeing with the department's allegations.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen