ABC15 follows up with Brunson Lee Elementary after school gets speed bumps

PHOENIX — It's a problem that parents, the Balsz School District, and community leaders have been sounding the alarm about for years now: speeding in front of Brunson Lee Elementary School near 48th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti first learned about the issue while covering the first day of school for the Balsz School District back in 2024.

"Sometimes, we get those voicemails from parents, with people asking if we can do anything to slow down traffic out here," explained Balsz Superintendent Dr. George Barnes back in 2024.

In February 2025, ABC15 went there to see the issue firsthand, and it wasn't just speeding that our team noticed.

While we were there, we noticed distracted drivers, drivers using their cell phones, and other bad behavior behind the wheel.

"I've been almost hit a few times," explained Cindy Arroyo, a parent of a Brunson Lee student. "So that's why I don't allow my kids to walk on their own for that reason."

In August, after pushing City of Phoenix leaders, the Balsz School District says speed bumps were finally installed along 48th Street in front of Brunson Lee.

We went back earlier this month to follow up and see what the impact has been since the installation. That's when we meet Cheraneece Carter, a loving mom with two energetic boys who insists on walking them to school each day.

When it comes to whether the commute is a little better this year, Carter told us, without a doubt, "definitely, definitely."

"I appreciate what the community did," explains Brunson Lee Principal Olga Perez, who also previously told us about the ongoing road issues in the area.

'I don't feel safe': Phoenix school, parents ask drivers to slow down and pay attention

"It was a lot," explains Perez. "Especially for our crossing guard. She was going to get hit...It was scary to put her out there."

And sadly, in 2024, two Brunson Lee students were hit by vehicles near the school. Thankfully, both survived and are doing OK.

When we went there in 2025, we saw a crash almost take place in front of our cameras, with a distracted driver having to slam on his brakes to avoid rear-ending another vehicle.

After our story aired, parents, the Balsz School District, and community advocates did not give up. They joined forces, requesting meetings with the City and councilmembers, and made sure their voices were heard.

"I'm a former teacher," explains Ginnie Ann Sumner, who's part of the 44th Community Alliance. "I know how important it is for children going to school, and their safety, and it's important that they feel comfortable, both coming and going to school."

Sumner and the rest of the 44th Community Alliance helped organize the efforts to get the speed bumps in place.

"To me, that's what neighbors are all about. It's working with our schools and working with our city and neighborhoods."

"They saw what we needed and got together to help us out," explains Perez. "They are always here for us and here for our students. When we need them, they're here."

For parents, it's a small change that's already making a huge difference.

Carter says the speed bumps make her job as a busy mom just a little bit easier.

A number of parents and people in the community told us the speed bumps are a good start, but they'd like to see other upgrades in the area, like a traffic light. Count on ABC15 to continue following up to see if the traffic conditions in front of Brunson Lee continue to improve.