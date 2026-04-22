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One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Mesa

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3-vehicle crash in Mesa
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MESA, AZ — One person was taken to a hospital following a crash involving a private ambulance in Mesa.

At around noon on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Higley Road and Southern Avenue for reports of a crash.

When crews got on scene, they found three vehicles involved, including a private ambulance.

One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

A person in their 80s was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. It's unclear if the person was in the ambulance or one of the other vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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