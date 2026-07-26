Two dead after head-on crash near Beloat Road and Rainbow Road in Buckeye Saturday night

BUCKEYE, AZ — Two people are dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Buckeye Saturday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Beloat Road and Rainbow Road for reports of a crash involving injuries.
When deputies arrived, they found a two-vehicle head-on collision. An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MCSO said one of those victims, an adult man, later died at the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MCSO vehicular crimes detectives.
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