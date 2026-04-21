Arizona Department of Transportation reminding drivers about work zone safety

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about work zone safety, hoping to keep people safe and reduce the number of crashes.

The theme of Work Zone Awareness Week this year, recognized April 20-24, is “Safe actions save lives.”

According to ADOT, data show that at least 80 people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona since 2021:

2021: 13 fatalities, 26 serious injuries

2022: 11 fatalities, 29 serious injuries

2023: 17 fatalities, 29 serious injuries

2024: 23 fatalities, 34 serious injuries

2025*: 16 fatalities, 36 serious injuries (*preliminary: data for 2025 is subject to change)

Officials note that speeding and rear-end crashes are among the most common causes and types of work zone collisions.

See more work-zone driving tips here.