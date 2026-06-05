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Hiker in extremely critical condition after falling 'significant distance' at South Mountain

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PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after being rescued from South Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called for help at the Mormon Trail around 1 p.m. Friday for an injured hiker.

Officials say they made contact with the hiker, a man, who fell a significant distance and is in extremely critical condition. Later, officials said it appears the man fell about 30 to 40 feet.

The man was with a family member who was able to call 911 for help.

When crews arrived, they were able to climb down to the injured hiker, hoist him up, and get him to an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, officials say.

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