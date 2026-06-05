Accused pastor killer changes plea, avoids death penalty 

NEW RIVER, AZ — The man accused of murdering a New River pastor and attempting to harm other religious leaders has reached a plea agreement with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Adam Scheafe officially changed his plea Friday morning.

In court, Scheafe pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The judge outlined aspects of the agreement in court, including that he would be sentenced to natural life for the murder charge.

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NEW RIVER MURDER

Scheafe has now pleaded guilty in the death of Bill Schonemann.

Schonemann was a beloved pastor from New River who was found dead in his home at the end of April 2025.

Scheafe sat down with ABC15 last year, detailing his cross-country plan to kill religious leaders .

Originally, he told ABC15 he wanted the death penalty and had already confessed to the FBI.

At the time, he was being held in Coconino County, where he was arrested by law enforcement.

He was later charged with Schonemann's death and extradited to Maricopa County.

In July 2025, he first pleaded not guilty .

Then in December, he filed to represent himself, and in March of 2026, he attempted to plead no contest.

Jude Starr said they would meet again in April and discuss it more.

When everyone arrived at court, prosecutors said Scheafe had a "change of heart" following the death of his dad and stepmom in a plane crash.

After court, Scheafe sent ABC15 a message saying he had still planned to plead guilty.

"...but it just didn't work out that way. I have to trust God in all things so if it's a life sentence, then that's what it is. At this point I just want closure for everyone."