Suspect confesses to killing 'Pastor Bill,' planned to murder over a dozen others

About a week after Easter in April, 'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was found killed in his New River home.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC15, the suspect in the case confessed to the killing and said he planned to murder more than a dozen priests and pastors across several states.

WHO IS 'PASTOR BILL' AND WHAT HAPPENED?

'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was a beloved New River pastor who led the New River Bible Chapel congregation for decades.

The 76-year-old was found killed on April 28, about a week after Easter, in his home.

'Pastor Bill' was known for his visits to stores and businesses around town, and his love for vintage cars and planes. He also, at one point, had a mechanic shop here in the Valley.

"We were just helping people all the time, and he was known for that," said his friend Dennis Roeper in May.

'Pastor Bill' has been described as a loving father and a man of service to his community.

“It's something that it's hard to have context and perspective on if you're not in the middle of it,” said 'Pastor Bill's' son Randy Schonemann back in May. “You know every news story about somebody that is murdered like that is somebody's father, somebody's sister, somebody's mother.”

ABC15 spoke to Schonemann's family ahead of this story, who shared that their focus is justice and honoring Schonemann.

INTERVIEW WITH SUSPECT ADAM SHEAFE

Adam Sheafe, 51, spoke with ABC15 through a jail-issued electronic device at the Coconino County Detention Facility. During the interview, he said he came to Arizona with a plan and targets.

At the end of April, Sheafe said he was watching churches in the Valley area. People were unaware until New River pastor, 76-year-old Bill Schonemann, commonly known as 'Pastor Bill,' was found dead in his home.

Sheafe said he believed Christians were being led astray by pastors and priests.

According to Sheafe's own words, his motive was fueled by his religious beliefs, claiming that Christianity is wrong and that the Bible should only be the Old Testament.

Sheafe came to Arizona from California following his release from federal prison, stating that he didn’t have money, and was camping in the desert in the West Valley, where he found his first target.

Coming from California, he said much of his planning happened while he was camping here in Arizona.

In a series of confessions, Sheafe said he originally had his eye on a different target in the West Valley, but selected Schonemann at random after seeing him in his New River community.

ABC15 is not naming the other potential targets that Sheafe references in his interview.

"On Easter Sunday, I followed him home," said Sheafe, about his first potential target. "And then, when he pulled into his driveway, two women came out of the garage to greet him." He said his focus was on the religious leaders.

He said he intended to start and end in Arizona, where he was baptized at a young age. Sheafe told ABC15 his plans were cross-country, and his next stop after Arizona was Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I was going to put the Ten Commandments in order on each of the priests," said Sheafe.

Sheafe provided a list of locations he intended to travel to, with Phoenix mentioned twice in the list. In Sedona, Sheafe claimed he had two targets.



Sheafe said he committed other crimes along the way, including stealing a car and breaking into homes. He denied wanting to take valuables.

"The only reason why I had to go [into] houses was for supplies, like things that I needed," said Sheafe.

The 51-year-old also described gruesome details about the homicide of Schonemann. ABC15 has chosen not to share all of the details provided by Sheafe due to the graphic nature and ongoing investigation.

"I just drove there like two in the morning, maybe, and parked," said Sheafe. "And then I just went in there and did it."

He confessed to crucifying Schonemann and said that was the plan "with all of them."

From New River, Sheafe said his next target was a religious institution in Sedona.

"I was going to jump into the back of the car when the priest left service that Wednesday," said Sheafe. "I went to get into the back of the car as he entered the car. I was going to tell him to drive to his house, and there was an old lady [who] got in my way."

He told ABC15 he loves God and is “protective” of him. Sheafe also denied being part of any group with his beliefs.

Sheafe was ultimately arrested with the help of multiple agencies, including Sedona police. The string of alleged felonies he's now charged with in Coconino County helped lead law enforcement to the now self-proclaimed killer.

Sheafe said that, days after his arrest, he wrote to the FBI, confessing, sharing details that would only be known by the person who was at that crime scene.

“I told the FBI agent, "look, I want the death sentence,"” said Sheafe. “I'll plead guilty right now, on the spot... I want the death sentence, and I want the execution date right now.”

Sheafe has a lengthy criminal history that already spans multiple states.

At a recent press conference, Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan described this as the most "bizarre" case he’s seen in his decades with the agency.

Officials named Sheafe as the only suspect in Schonemann's death. ABC15 has been told that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Sheafe shared no remorse while talking with ABC15, and he did not apologize.

“Will God forgive me?” said Sheafe. “Of course, he will forgive me. He's a loving God. He's a forgiving God."