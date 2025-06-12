LIVE: MCSO providing update on 'Pastor Bill' murder investigation in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is providing an update on the investigation into the murder of "Pastor Bill" in New River.

Last month, investigators identified a "person of interest" in the murder of William Schonemann.

Schonemann was known as "Pastor Bill" to his congregation at New River Bible Chapel. The 76-year-old man was found dead inside his home on April 28.

When deputies arrived at the pastor's home near 20th Street and Calvary Road, they located him and suspected foul play.

Deputies would not release the name of that person at the time, nor say whether that person is in jail.

People who knew Pastor Bill previously told ABC15 he was a “true pastor” and a loving father. Friends and congregation members told us he was a veteran who loved to work on cars and even planes.

“My heart just dropped,” said former congregation member Zane Sharpe. “Everyone holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke.”

“We’ve gotten a ton of support from everybody and people willing to do incredible things to help us,” said Schonemann's son, Randy.