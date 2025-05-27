New developments in 'Pastor Bill' murder investigation

NEW RIVER, AZ — Investigators have identified a "person of interest" in the murder of New River pastor, according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

William Schonemann was known as "Pastor Bill" to his congregation at New River Bible Chapel. The 76-year-old man was found dead inside his home on April 28.

When deputies arrived at the pastor's home near 20th Street and Calvary Road, they located the victim and suspected foul play.

Nearly a month later, MCSO officials have confirmed there is a person of interest in the case and there is no further threat to the community. Deputies would not release the name of that person nor say whether that person is in jail.

People who knew Pastor Bill previously told ABC15 he was a “true pastor” and a loving father. Friends and congregation members told us he was a veteran who loved to work on cars and even planes.

“My heart just dropped,” said former congregation member Zane Sharpe. “Everyone holds pastors in high esteem, but this guy truly lived what he spoke.”

“We’ve gotten a ton of support from everybody and people willing to do incredible things to help us,” said Schonemann's son, Randy.