NEW RIVER, AZ — A suspicious death is under investigation in a New River neighborhood.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home located near 20th Street and Calvary Road for reports of a deceased elderly man.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim and are investigating it as a suspicious death.

The victim's name has not been released.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.