Man arrested over video showing him kick nonverbal child with autism in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A man has been arrested in Peoria after a video reportedly showed him assaulting a child at an autism treatment facility.

On Friday, the Peoria Police Department arrested Adolfo Salas on charges of child abuse and assault.

At around 3 p.m. on June 2, police received a report from the facility about an incident involving a 5-year-old child.

Detectives obtained surveillance video associated with the incident.

The video appears to show Salas kicking the child in the face. After reviewing the video, detectives conducted interviews, gathered evidence, and developed probable cause to arrest Salas.

According to Peoria PD, the victim is a 5-year-old nonverbal child with autism.

No other details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.