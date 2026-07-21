United Airlines flight lands at Luke Air Force Base amid severe weather Monday night

GLENDALE, AZ — Severe weather forced a United Airlines flight headed to Phoenix to land at Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley on Monday night.

According to officials with United Airlines, flight 2078 from Houston landed "uneventfully" at the air force base in Glendale "as the safest course of action" while storms pushed through the Phoenix metro area.

A ground stop had been put in place at Sky Harbor due to the storms, which knocked out power to thousands of people in the Valley.

The Boeing 737 had 154 passengers and six crew members on board. The passengers were then bused to Sky Harbor.

"We're grateful for the support from the Air Force and our teams at Phoenix Sky Harbor for finding a solution for our customers on this flight," a statement from United read.

United officials say the plane will be flown back to Houston from Luke Air Force Base on Tuesday with no passengers.